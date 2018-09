James B. Johnson Jr.

1950 - 2017

James B. Johnson Jr. was born October 10, 1950, and passed away September 20, 2017. He passed at 11:04 a.m. at Willamette Valley Medical Center due to heart failure. He was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to parents James and Ruth Johnson. He leaves behind his son, Michael Johnson; sisters, Diane Belnap and Laura Williams; and a brother, Tom Johnson.