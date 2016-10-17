Jail inmate commits suicide
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel2828
Sad deal for all involved.
Lulu
Agreed--what a tragedy; but also outrageous.
sbagwell
This incident raises a whole series of disturbing questions. If the outside investigation doesn't dig deep enough to satisfactorily answer them, we'll have to rely on the civil suit that's sure to follow. Time will tell, but it appears the county may have some significant exposure here.
Steve
shbrooks
It is a very sad thing that happened. But if we want to know why mentally ill people are put in jail, rather than hospitals, we need to look deeper than the police and jail deputies. They are only following the state guidelines. We need to look to the law makers and Senators to ask those questions to.
sbagwell
There were no state guidelines requiring deputies to transport her to jail. They could have left her at the hospital to undergo mental health treatment, as they had on past occasions, misdemeanor warrants from Lakeview not withstanding.
Nor did any state guidelines require them to place her in a holding cell with a corded phone, or to leave her unmonitored while she used it to commit suicide, or to forgo public aknowledgement of that chain of events for five days.
If there is blame here, it lies a lot closer to home than Salem, I would submit.
We have tools to deal with sucidal, addicted and mentally troubled subjects. Maybe not all the tools we would like, but enough, one would certainly hope, to avoid situations like this ending in death.
After all, deputies were called to the residence in the first place because an intoxicated subject had attempted to commit suicide by hanging. Shouldn't that put everyone on notice of the elevated risk here?
At a minimum, I would wait until the official investigation report comes out before pointing the finger elsewhere.
Steve
Seabiscuit
Such a tragedy. I will reserve any judgement until the investigation is complete.
Steve, I'm glad to see you are waiting for the investigation to be completed before pointing fingers! If your above response is your waiting, I can't wait to see your finger pointing after it is.
A couple of questions since I'm rather curious about some of this.
Where is the article about exactly what the laws, rules, regulations, involvement of a Mental Health authority and other procedures and requirements are for a Peace Officer Mental Hold?
What is the procedure if the Mental Health Authority or attending Physician refuses to accept the Patient under a Peace Officer Mental Hold? Does a Mental Health worker interview the patient before a release decision is made?
Where is the article about the certification of the Mental Health Authority?
How about ORS 133.140 (6).
"133.140 Content and form of warrant. A warrant of arrest shall:
(6) Command any peace officer...to arrest the person for whom the warrant was issued and to bring the person before the magistrate issuing the warrant, or if the magistrate is absent or unable to act, before the nearest or most accessible magistrate in the same county..."
I believe most arrest warrants start out something like, "Greetings to any Peace Officer, You are hereby COMMANDED to arrest (or take into Custody) and........."
This law impresses me as being being a little more than a simple state guideline to me.
So, while we are waiting for the investigation to be completed, I'm just curious about these points.
sbagwell
You would still be responsible for seeing that a person known to you to be battling addictions, mental demons and suicidal thoughts, have attempted suicide multiple times in the past and have just tried to hang herself hours earlier did not, in fact, get the means and opportunity in your jail to complete the deed.
Does this jail have no provision for denying a suicidal inmate materials with which she could hang herself, and keeping her under video surveillance just in case? In the jail business, it's called "suicide watch," and it's routine when threats are made.
You sure seem eager to give our local officials a pass. Me not so much.
Incidents like this, where the inmate was obviously suicidal, yet it seems not even the most routine precautions were taken, can easily produce seven-figure payouts. So there is a potential dollar cost to factor in along with everything else.
Steve
Seabiscuit
No Steve I do not give ANYONE a pass. I'm waiting for the investigation to be completed, something you obviously are not.
Apparently you are so focused, have developed such tunnel vision and bashing the Sheriff's Office, you are missing or ignoring the whole and entire picture and the fact that there are many parts to this tragedy and not just one. Each part has to come together to make this tragedy happen.
You have completely deflected from and denied state laws, mental health issues, who plays what role in the complete sad state of affairs focusing strictly on the jail, law enforcement roll.
Most importantly you have deflected from my questions asking for or about a complete and total reporting of everyone's roll in this tragedy.