By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Inmate flees work crew assignment

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel2828

Some guys just like to run. Maybe they could put him on the high school track and just let him go at it for several hours at a time.

Lulu

Mosiman should be handed his walking papers.

tagup

"What we have here is....failure to communicate...some men you just can't reach".....

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS