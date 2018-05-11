Immigration policy tearing families apart simply evil

A government immigration policy calling for forcible and deliberate separation of children from their parents is shockingly callous.

The practice goes beyond being un-American. It goes beyond violating the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. It goes beyond sound immigration policy. We call it monstrous.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday all undocumented immigrants at the Southern border would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, regardless of their ages or circumstances. What’s more, children would be forcibly removed from their parents as a matter of official policy.

Bear in mind that many, if not most, of these people are desperately poor. They cross the border with no motive more sinister than trying to feed their families.

Sessions said children are routinely removed from parents arrested on criminal charges.

That statement, like so many coming from this administration, is hogwash.

Families are separated when children are deemed at risk or their parents are incarcerated, rendering them incapable of providing continuous supervision. There is no legitimate reason to rip apart all undocumented families by policy. The intent is simply to inflict as much brutality as possible on the parents, satisfying our xenophobic hostilities on innocent children in the process.

And that is pure evil.

Local organizations like Unidos Bridging Community and Lutheran Community Services need our support in such troubled times. They are fighting to restore sanity and compassion to federal immigration policy, but their voices are too often drowned out by a rising chorus of hate and hostility.

President Trump claims harsh border security is essential to our survival as a country. If border security and national survival mean tearing families apart and victimizing children, America will fail to exist as we have known it.

A country isn’t defined by its borders. It’s defined by what it stands for, particularly when standing for something is the most difficult.