High wind warning issued for Saturday

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Portland have issued a high wind warning for the weekend, in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

A storm is expected to hit the coast, and bring south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour to the Willamette Valley, I-5 corridor and Cascade foothills, with gusts of up to 45 to 55 miles per hour.

The warning notes that strong winds may damage trees and bring down branches and power lines, possible causing power outages. It also notes that travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Rain and a thunderstorm are also in the forecast for Saturday, with a high temperature of 55, dropping to 48 by late afternoon. The forecast says that up to a half to three quarters of rain are possible.