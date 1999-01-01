Helping Hands

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

American Legion Post #21: Volunteers are needed as bartenders and cooks for shifts between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. For more information, call 503-435-2218.

American Red Cross: Disaster responders, preparedness educators, blood drive ambassadors and volunteer drivers are needed. Responders provide emergency relief to people who have been displaced by fires, floods or storms. Educators share the message of preparedness and safety with community groups, businesses and schools. Blood drive ambassadors greet and register blood donors. For more information, call 503-528-5624 or apply online www.redcross.org/local/or/volunteer.

SafeShelter Host Homes: Youth Outreach is accepting applications for host homes to provide emergency temporary shelter for runaway or homeless local youth age 11 through 17. Applicants must pass background checks, provide complete biographical information, complete training and regularly attend support meetings; they receive a small monthly stipend and nightly allowance when providing shelter for up to 21 days per youth. For more information, call 503-538-8023.

Your Community Mediators: Volunteer mediators are needed in Yamhill County. The nonprofit organization provides mediation and facilitation to the public. Basic mediation training, offered every other year, teaches how to address conflicts at home, work and in the community, and satisfies Oregon requirements. People to serve on YCM board of directors also are needed. For more information, call 503-435-2835 or e-mail marlenab@comcast.net.

Greater Yamhill Watershed Council (GYWC): Volunteers are needed to participate in an on ongoing, multi-year study of the Yamhill River Watershed’s Coho salmon population. For more information, call 503-474-1047.

Valley Repertory Theatre: Volunteers are needed to sew costumes, help with office work, usher for shows, hang up posters, assist with props and sound, and other activities at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg. For more information, call 971-832-9202 or e-mail volunteer@valleyrep.org.

Scotty’s Playhouse: The Nazarene Church on the Hill needs volunteers to help oversee free, two-hour playtimes in its indoor playground on a regular monthly or weekly schedule. Training is provided; background check is required. For more information, call 503-472-8476.

Legacy Hospice Services: The McMinnville office of the nonprofit Legacy Hospice Services needs volunteers to visit terminally ill patients, provide respite to caregivers, assist with household tasks and errands, and offer bereavement support in McMinnville, Sheridan, Tualatin and surrounding communities. For more information, contact 503-472-9685.

Provoking Hope: Volunteers are needed for reception work in the office. For more information, call 503-895-0934 or visit www.yamhillvalleytreatment.com.

Cat Coalition: Volunteers to help with homeless cat rescue work. For more information, call 503-246-0808.

McMinnville Public Library: Volunteers are needed for tasks such as shelving and shelf reading. Interested individuals may complete an application to be included in the library’s pool of volunteers. For more information, contact Alice Darnton at alice.darnton@ci.mcminnville.or.us or 503-435-5568.

St. Barnabas Soup Kitchen: Volunteers are needed to wash dishes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 503-472-3711.

Yamhill County Gleaners: Farmers willing to share their unharvested crops are needed; trucks pick up the farm gleanings and tax deductions are available. Donations of excess garden produce also will be welcomed. During the harvest season, volunteers also are needed to pick fruits and vegetables to be distributed to food pantries and the elderly or needy. For more information, call 503-852-9580.

Chehalem Health & Rehabilitation Center: The Newberg nursing facility seeks volunteers for gardening, crafts, exercise, music and visiting with residents. For information, call 503-538-2108.

Medical Reserve Corps: Volunteer medical professionals of Yamhill County are needed to help with emergency and disaster responses. For more information, call 503-434-7414 or 503-434-7421.

Meals-on-Wheels: Drivers and substitute drivers are needed to deliver meals to housebound seniors who depend on this service to remain in their own homes. Volunteers typically deliver one morning a week between 10:45 and 11:45 a.m. Help is also needed in the kitchen with setting tables, washing dishes and party set-ups. For more information, call 503-472-4214.

SMART (Start Making A Reader Today): Volunteers are needed to read with a child for one hour each week at Columbus, Sue Buel and Grandhaven elementary schools. For more information, visit www.getsmartoregon.org, call 503-391-8423, or email mfinlary@getsmartoregon.org.

Long-term care ombudsman: Volunteers are needed to visit residents in long-term care facilities. Volunteers spend one hour a week with residents, who often suffer depression because of loneliness. The program is administered by the Office of the Long-term Care Ombudsman of Oregon. For more information, call 1-800-522-2602 or email gretchen.jordan@ltco.state.or.us.

Northwest Senior & Disability Services: NWSDS is a local intergovernmental agency serving seniors and people with disabilities. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas. For more information call the Yamhill county office, 503-472-9441.

SCORE: SCORE is looking for volunteers to counsel and advise businesses and potential businesses in the McMinnville and Sheridan areas. Services include free advice on business and marketing plans, cash flow analyses and presentations for financial assistance. For more information, call 503-370-2896 or visit www.salem.score.org.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office: Volunteers are sought to help provide crime scene security, promote safety, participate in festivals and parades, present educational information at various functions, and assist with other projects as needed. Volunteers are also needed for administrative work in dog control and the sheriff’s office, assisting staff with filing, copying, scanning, case prep, data entry, event preparation and other tasks. Applicants must pass a background check. For more information, call the volunteer coordinator at 503-434-7506 or visit www.ycsovolunteers.org.

Valley Repertory Theatre: Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact kacy@valleyrep.org and for more information about volunteering as an usher, contact dawn@valleyrep.org.

Life Care Center: The McMinnville facility of this skilled nursing and rehabilitation company seeks volunteers to assist with bingo, trivia, bowling, scenic tours, lunch outings, board games and holiday events. For more information, call 503-472-4678.

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: The museum seeks volunteers to help with tours, greet the public, assist with special events, promote museum membership and restore aircraft and exhibits. For more information, call 503-434-4185, email jobs@sprucegoose.org or visit the web site at evergreenmuseum.org.

McMinnville Senior Center: Volunteers are needed to assist with activities, services and program. To volunteer or for more information, call 503-435-0407.

ASPIRE: Volunteers are needed to mentor students with post-high school plans in the Access to Student Assistance Programs In Reach of Everyone (ASPIRE) program. Training will be provided. Volunteers work from one hour a month to one hour a week. For more information about ASPIRE, call the following high schools: Amity, 503-835-2181; McMinnville, 503-565-4270 or ljohnson@msd.k12.or.us; and Yamhill-Carlton, 503-852-7614.

Brookdale Senior Living: This McMinnville senior living company seeks volunteers to call bingo, write letters, provide nail care and other personal services for their residents. For more information, call 503-298-6295.

Dundee Community Committee: Volunteers to help with events, planning and new ideas are sought. For more information, call 971-237-0191.

First Presbyterian Church: Volunteers are needed to cook, set tables, serve, clean up and wash dinners for the Saturday community dinners. Dinner is served from 5 to 6 p.m. weekly at the church, 390 N.E. Second St., McMinnville. A brief training is required. For more information, call 503-472-6256 or e-mail fpc.mcminnville@gmail.com.

United Way: United Way seeks volunteers for the Good360 program and to be loaned executives. Volunteers must be interested and involved in the community. For more information or to register for training, visit www.unitedwaymwv.org or call 503-363-1651.

CWISH: Volunteers are needed to take four-hour shifts at CWISH, a cooperative of six local churches offering warm overnight shelter during inclement weather. For more information, call Howie Harkema 503-437-4710.

Homeward Bound Pets Adoption Shelter: Volunteers are needed for both the thrift shop and shelter. For more information, call 503-472-0341.

Miller Woods: Volunteers to help the Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District with trail maintenance and planting for the nursery Miller Woods. For more information, call Julie or Jessica at 503-472-6403.

Yamhill County Historical Society: Volunteer positions are open for the Lafayette Museum and the McMinnville Heritage Center. For more information, e-mail volunteercoordinator@yamhillcountyhistory.org, call 503-864-2308 or go to yamhillcountyhistory.org.

A Family Place: Volunteers are needed to rock babies, play with toddlers, prepare food, provide back-up transportation, plan events, organize diaper drives, staff festival booths, do office work and spread the word about the Relief Nursery Classroom and other projects. For more information, e-mail afamilyplace@lcsnw.org or call 503-472-4020.

Oakwood Country Place: This McMinnville-based skilled nursing facility would like volunteers to offer crafts, gardening, woodworking, games, travel and companionship to residents. For more information, call 503-472-3141 or stop by at 421 S.E. Evans St.

Dundee Community Committee: Volunteers are needed to help with activities for children and families. The DCC hosts several community events during the year. For more information, call Larissa DeHart at 971-237-0191 or attend a meeting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Dundee City Hall.

Gallery Theater: Volunteers are always needed to perform, usher, help mail newsletters, do fundraising and work on show productions, especially lighting and sound. For more information, call 619-508-1059 or visit www.gallerytheater.org.

Saturday Morning Breakfast : Individuals or groups are needed to help greet, set up, cook and serve a free community breakfast at the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. Breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. For more information, contact the volunteer coordinator at SaturdayMorningBreakfastMCM@gmail.com.

Special Olympics: Volunteers of all ages are needed to help children and adults with developmental disabilities train for athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports. Everyone involved builds sports skills, confidence, strength, motivation and self-esteem. For more information, call 503-472-5252.

Dayton CODE 1: Volunteers are needed to help with community projects at Dayton CODE 1. For more information, call 503-864-4687

Family Friends: Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers is seeking volunteers age 55 and older to befriend children with special needs. Family Friends provide temporary relief for the parent. The Christian outreach program from Newberg hospital does background checks, matches volunteers with children and provides training. For more information, contact 503-537-1546 or e-mail kathleen.watson2@providence.org.

Sweat-equity housing: Yamhill Community Development Corp. needs volunteers to assist self-help builders construct single-family houses. Construction supervisors provide training for all tasks. For more information, call 503-434-5265.

CASA: County Court Appointed Special Advocates are needed. CASA volunteers serve as voices for abused and neglected children in court and advocate for their best interests. For information or to obtain an application, call 503-434-6668 or e-mail office@yccasa.org.

Resource Connections of Oregon: Volunteers to share interests with adults with disabilities are needed in McMinnville and surrounding areas. Volunteers must be able to pass a criminal background check. For more information, call 503-485-2510.

McMinnville Senior Center: Volunteers are needed at the McMinnville Senior Center meal site, Meals-on-Wheels, front office, computer lab, maintenance, classes and programs. For more information and to schedule an interview, call the Center at 503-435-0407 or the meal site at 503-472-4214.

Head Start: Volunteers are needed to provide classroom assistance, help in the kitchen, assist the maintenance team or do clerical work in the administrative office. Help staff build a foundation for children’s academic and life success. For more information, call 503-472-2000 or visit www.yamhillheadstart.org.

Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas, including committees, construction, events, the office and the ReStore. For more information, call 503-472-9637 or visit their web site at www.machabitat.org.

Henderson House: Volunteers are needed to help Henderson House operate a 24-hour crisis line and a safe, confidential shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic or sexual violence. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and pass a state of Oregon background check. For more information or to register, call 503-472-0244.

Yamhill Carlton Together Cares: Volunteers are needed to supervise youth activities, coach sports teams, help with events, office work, serve on committees and much more. For more information, call 503-852-4405.

Citizen Review Board: CRB volunteers are needed to help review cases of foster children once a month in Yamhill County. Volunteers will receive training to determine whether appropriate services are in place, make recommendations and advocate for changes. For more information or an application, call 503-986-4535.

YCAP food bank: Yamhill County’s regional food bank needs volunteers to assist in several areas. For more information on how you can help, call 503-883-4181.

Providence Hospice: Hospice volunteers at least 18 years old are needed in Yamhill County to help people facing terminal illness. Providence Hospice is at the hospital in Newberg. After free training, volunteers agree to volunteer up to four hours a week for one year. For more information, call 503-574-9498.

St. Vincent de Paul: Volunteers are needed to work in the organization's thrift store, warehouse and food pantry. For more information, call 503-472-2003.

A Family Place Relief Nursery: Volunteers needed to support childcare activities, classrooms, events and office staff on a day-to-day basis. For more information, call 503-472-4020 ext. 218, email eburke@lcsnw.org or visit www.familyplacerelief.org.

Gospel Rescue Mission: The nonprofit, faith-based mission in Northeast McMinnville needs volunteers for five-hour shifts to help with daily activities such as meals and overnight housing, in addition to grant writing/development, housekeeping, and general support. Any volunteer help that would pertain to mission work is welcome. For more information, call 503--472-9766.

City Outreach Ministries: Volunteers are needed to do translating, sorting, stocking and work at the intake desk for City Outreach Ministries. The office, at 1300 S.E. Brooks St., McMinnville, is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, call 503-434-4392.

Chehalem Youth & Family Services: Volunteers are need in the following areas for a youth services program in Newberg: thrift shop, adult mentors, tutors, gardeners, computer training, event organizing, and office support and board membership. For more information, call 503-538-4874.

McMinnville Free Clinic: Volunteers are needed in the following areas: reception, triage nurse, clinical coordinator, social services provider, medical provider, medical assistant, fundraising, marketing, communications, and volunteer coordinator. For more information, call 971-261-6128 or email info@mcminnvillefreeclinic.org.

Grand Ronde Tribal CASA: Adults are needed to become CASA volunteers to help Grand Ronde children in foster care. For more information, call 503-879-4623 or e-mail adrea.korthase@grandronde.org.

Willamette Valley Medical Center: The McMinnville hospital volunteer organization wants volunteers age 16 or older to greet and escort patients, give directions within the hospital and assist visitors in the gift shop. For more information, call 503-435-6327 or email gretta.bruinsma@capellahealth.com.