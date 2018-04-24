Marcus Larson/News-Register## Shannon Carter helps her young daughter Suzanne insert screws into a panel for the birdhouse they are working on. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Donna Montoya helps her son Damian collect water samples from the Miller Woods pond to check later for lifeforms to study. Marcus Larson/News-Register## From left, Kenneth Barkell, Sutton Einberger and his brother Crosby play with pair of rough-skinned newts from the nearby Miller Woods pond.

Hands on at Earth Day

Children and adults celebrated the environment over the weekend in honor of Earth Day.

Miller Woods hosted activities for kids to learn about nature. They walked the woods and field, peered into ponds and made birdhouses.

Several cities hosted clean-up days, giving residents to dig out their winter debris and prepare for the growing season.

Other sites and organizations hosted litter pickup events and activities celebrating the earth.

Earth Day has been held each April since 1970.