Gun incident lands McMinnville man in jail
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Rotwang
Sheesh. I want this guy's lawyer on retainer. He's a freaking magician.
myopinion
I had to read this more than once, thought for SURE my eyes were playing tricks on me. 4 DAYS? FOUR????
Bill B
These are standard operating procedures for the District Attorney's office; plea bargain everything! And the judiciary hands out what appears to me to be very lenient sentences. Past comments by the NR editor indicate that judges are limited in their ability to hand out stiffer penalties and that our jails are too full for longer sentences.
Lulu
Abraham Hanson has gained a reputation for representing the dregs of this county. But, guess what? Baltic and Mediterranean avenues have consistently racked in more money than toney Park Place and Boardwalk.