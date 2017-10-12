Rockne Roll/News-Register## Colton Smith evades the Titan defense with one of his three passes caught.

By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • October 12, 2017 Tweet

Grizzlies fall to West Salem on senior night, 62-13

Just when McMinnville (4-3, 3-3 GVC) thought they might be able to make a game of it, West Salem (6-1, 6-0 GVC) erupted for 22 points, on its way to a 62-13 Greater Valley Conference victory Thursday night at Wortman Stadium.

The Grizzlies opened the game by shooting themselves in the foot. The Titans kicked off, and McMinnville fumbled the ensuing return, which the Titans recovered, scoring in two plays for a 7-0 lead at the 11:20 mark.

McMinnville came back on the next series, driving 70 yards. The final six yards came on a pass to Odin Thorson. Koby Wright's PAT was no good. West Salem held the lead 7-6 at the 8:22 mark of the first quarter.

McMinnville's defense did a good job of clamping down on West Salem's potent offense in the next series. The Titans drove to the Grizzly six-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal and a 10-6 lead at the 5:33 mark of the first stanza.

On the next series the Titans were gifted with an interception on a Sam DuPuis pass. DuPuis, who was under duress much of the night, would obviously like that throw back. West Salem took over on the Mac 17-yard line and scored three plays later on a pass to Micah Pugh at the 4:12 mark pushing the lead to 17-6.

McMinnville's defense once again held the Titans to a field goal, as West Salem's lead grew to 20-6.

The Grizzlies started their next drive on the 10-yard line. With a third and two from their 29, McMinnville drew the Titans offsides for a first down. On the next play, Ray Jacob, who was held in check for most of the evening, had his best run, ripping off a nine-yarder. He banged for another eight yards on the next play, and followed that with a five-yard bash up the gut.

On a third and seven from the Titan 35, DuPuis hit Thorson on a swing pass, good for 11 yards. The Grizzlies lost two yards on the next play as the Titans penned Jacob in. But DuPuis showed great perseverance on a keeper, willing himself into the end zone. The PAT was good and McMinnville seemed to have stemmed the Titan tide, closing the gap to 20-13 at the 4:48 mark of the second quarter.

Then the wheels came off the proverbial wagon. On the following kickoff, Jacob Denning ramble for a score. The Titans' fake kick on the PAT failed, but West Salem was on its way having doubled the Grizzlies, 26-13 at the 4:48 mark.

The hits kept coming for the Titans as they piled up 16-points before the end of the half for a 41-13 lead. West Salem added three more scores in the second half for the final margin of victory.

The Titans rolled up 507 yards of total offense of which 363 yards came on the ground. Denning had 186 yards on 13 carries, while speedster Anthony Gould had another 87 yards of rushing. Titan QB Grant Thies was 10 of 18 for 144 yards and four scores.

DuPuis was 11-23 with one pick for 128 yards and one score. Jacob had 32 yards on 14 carries. Thorson had 45-yards on five catches while Colton Smith had three catches for 59-yards. Neither Thorson or Smith saw much action in the second half, as they were held out on a coach's decision.

The Grizzlies are on the road next week, with a game at Forest Grove. Game time is 7 p.m.