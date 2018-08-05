Gladys Curtis - 1926-2018

The youngest of 11 children, Gladys Elvina Curtis was born September 24, 1926, in North Dakota. She was raised with a strong work ethic which she embraced her entire life and passed on to her daughters. Gladys married Lloyd Curtis and they moved to McMinnville in 1955, where they lived until 2013. She joined her family in Heaven on Sunday, August 5, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Curtis; her daughters, Robin Wendlandt (Jay) and Mary Sears (Greg); and her grandchildren, Camille Wendlandt, Andrew Wendlandt and Stacy Butler. She is now released to soar with her grandson, Kyle Sears, in Heaven.