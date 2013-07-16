Fueled By Fine Wine results

Chris Platano of Portland was the fastest finisher in Sunday's Fueled By Fine Wine Half Marathon in Dundee.

Platano, 25, who ran collegiately for Willamette University, covered the challenging 13.1-mile distance in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 12 seconds. The fourth annual event followed a course that connected vineyards in the Dundee Hills and had a trail run feel to it.

Platano was more than eight minutes clear of second-place finisher Brian Bernier of McMinnville. A total of 1,130 runners completed the race in inside the five-hour time window.

Meredith Willett, 30, of Portland, placed 11th overall and was the top femail finisher in 1:33:31. But it was a close race. She beat Theresa Hailey of Portland, 24, by only nine seconds.

For a complete breakdown of finishers, you can go to the Fueled by Fine Wine website.

The scenic Fueled By Fine Wine race is popular with wine enthusiasts and was rated the 13th-best half marathon in the U.S. by Runner's World magazine.