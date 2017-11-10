Former Deputy County Administrator dies

Former Deputy County Administrator Chuck Vesper died on Tuesday, November 7, following illness.

Services are scheduled for November 25 at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

Vesper retired from the county in September 2015, to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Vesper worked for the county for 19 years, beginning as the first administrator of the county's Juvenile Detention Center in 1996, and then becoming its first deputy administrator in 2010.

“I always liked the idea that I came up through the ranks,” he told the News-Register when he retired.

Earlier this year, Vesper was appointed to the Sheridan School Board.

In 2014, Vesper's wife, Janet, passed away, and Vesper himself suffered from cancer and pneumonia, and was off work for months. He told the News-Register at the time he retired that that had made him think about his priorities, and led to his decision to retire.