Flood advisory in effect

With heavy rain falling, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a flood advisory for Yamhill County and several other counties in northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington, for today.

The advisory, issued just before 10 a.m., is in effect until 3:45 this afternoon. McMinnville is among cities expected to see flooding. The National Weather Service issued a reminder to people not to drive through flooded roads, noting that “most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

The agency has been promoting the saying “turn around, don't drown,” to remind people to be cautious about standing water.

The forecast says that up to a half inch of rain may fall today.