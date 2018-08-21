Field fire burning on Poverty Bend Road

Update 2:10 p.m. The fire, which was reported at noon, grew to 22 acres. It has now been contained, and crews continue to work on putting it out.

Meanwhile, crews have also been called to respond to spot fires along Highway 18 at Loop Road near the McMinnville airport. Smoke crossing the highway is causing visibility problems for traffic.

***

Fire crews from McMinnville, Carlton, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Yamhill, Dayton and Newberg are fighting to get a field fire under control on Poverty Bend Road Tuesday afternoon. The blaze has grown to more than five acres.

The farmer is attempting to plow a fire break around it to prevent the flames from continuing to spread.

Be aware of emergency vehicles in the area.

Smoke from fires in eastern Washington and British Columbia continues to blanket the state, and an air quality alert remains in effect through Wednesday. Conditions remain very hot and dry, making fires likely to spread rapidly.