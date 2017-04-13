By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Feeling the pain

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Mudstump

In the last 30 years with the outsourcing of jobs including good paying manufacturing jobs...people have lost hope. Without hope and a future folks will turn to drugs. Drugs are ruining families and communities. I applaud this woman's efforts and all of those that work everyday to turn this around.

Joel2828

Very inspiring story!!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS