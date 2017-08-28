By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 28, 2017 Tweet

Event celebrates Latino culture

The free event will feature information booths, games, raffles, dancing and food for purchase. It is being sponsored by the Latino Advocacy Coalition.

The coalition was created by nonprofits serving the Latino community, including the Virginia Garcia Clinic, Head Start, the Unidos Bridging Community and YCAP. The event, now in its second year, is designed to celebrate Latino culture and share it with the larger community.

“There’s a benefit to understanding each other’s cultures,” said Hannah DeMaster of Unidos. “There’s a richness that comes from befriending others. It makes all of our worlds richer.”

Last year’s inaugural celebration drew about 250 attendees. DeMaster said she saw “a lot of really good energy,” as people took part in salsa lessons, watched dance groups or competed in games such as musical chairs or El Gallo, a game that involves popping balloons attached to other players’ ankles.

Most of all, she said, she witnessed networking, pride in community and budding relationships.

“It’s a great opportunity for creating friendships,” she said. “I hope the whole community will come.”

The schedule for this year’s edition includes performances by a ballet folklorico from 2 to 3 and a group of Aztec dancers from 3 to 4 p.m. Games, piñatas, food and information will continue throughout.

The event is supported through donations and a grant from the Yamhill County Cultural Coalition. For more information, visit the Unidos Bridging Community page on Facebook.