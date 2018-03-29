Easter egg hunts open to children

Easter egg hunts are planned in several locations Saturday, March 31. All are free.

They include:

* McMinnville — The Lions Club will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. sharp on the west side of Wortman Park, accessible from McDaniel Lane.

Also in McMinnville, Parkland Village will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 2 to 12 years old. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the retirement home, located at 3121 N.E. Cumulus Avenue. The Easter Bunny will be there, too.

Another egg hunt will take place at Linfield College at 10 a.m. in the Oak Grove or children 10 and younger who are part of the Linfield Community.

* Amity — 10 a.m. in Amity City Park, for children through age 9. Co-sponsored by Amity Fire District, the Amity Valley Women’s Club and the Amity Lions Club.

* Carlton — Carlton Fire District will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Wennerberg Park. The First Baptist Church will host a hunt at noon on Sunday, as well.

* Dayton — An egg hunt for children in third grade or younger will start at 10 a.m. in Courthouse Square Park. Another for fourth- and fifth-graders will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the soccer field behind Dayton Grade School.

* Lafayette — Lafayette Community Church will sponsor an egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. in Joel Perkins Park, for preschoolers through fifth-graders.

* Sheridan — 10 a.m. to 10:20 p.m. in Sheridan City Park on Northeast Yamhill Street, sponsored by the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce for children 12 and younger. A separate area will be set up for those with special needs.

* Yamhill — Homesteaders 4-H Club and Yamhill Community Club will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. in Beulah Park.