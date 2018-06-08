Don’t let hyperbolic critics stonewall trail opportunity

The NIMBY element is in high dudgeon over the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail. Among more strident partisans, the rhetoric outstrips all reason.

We respect principled and thoughtful opposition. But fears whipped up over the trail seem greatly exaggerated.

To some folks, not in my backyard outweighs all other considerations, including recreational values serving to enhance quality of life and economic potential serving to make Yamhill County even more desirable as a vacation destination.

The major unfounded fear is a deluge of addled, addicted transients bent on terrorizing local farmers. The fact is, transients gravitate to places offering services, meals, income opportunities, locker facilities and shelter options, all free of charge. That roster includes McMinnville, but not the Yamhill County countryside.

In Mac, churches and agencies combine to offer food and clothing, medical and dental care, tents and sleeping bags, locker storage and social interaction, shelter beds and social services — well out of reach on a stretch of long-abandoned rail line winding toward Gaston.

Besides, most transients spend daylight hours panhandling at high-traffic venues like Albertsons and Walmart. Trudging miles to reach them isn’t feasible.

If the homeless were going to forsake that for a rocky bed on a long-abandoned rail line, they wouldn’t be waiting for a government stamp of approval or government improvements simply serving to make them even less welcome. No rule or regulation would prevent them from flocking west today.

One set of critics decries the county’s failure to incorporate a rail element, while another accuses the county of secretly plotting a grand commuter rail line connecting to TriMet. Adjacent landowners describe the specter of increased tresspassing by people and dogs, even though the county is promising to fence the ribbon of rail right-of-way on both sides, something many of them have never done themselves.

Some foes cite potential curbs on agricultural spraying, when, in fact, the only agency authorized to regulate herbicide and pesticide application in Oregon is the decidedly farm-friendly Department of Agriculture. Besides, the county is dedicated to post signs warning of potential dust, noise and spray, and to supply useful information about the crops under cultivation.

We favor identifying and addressing legitimate concerns, but staying the course otherwise. The Yamhelas Westsider Trail has the potential to become a virtually priceless piece of local heritage.