By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 17, 2017

Dayton will interview two superintendent candidates once more

DAYTON -- School board members will conduct one more round of interviews before choosing a new superintendent.

Jason Hay of Albany and Jon Mishra of Hermiston will be interviewed again Tuesday, March 21. The interviews will take place in an executive session that will follow the 7 p.m. business meeting in the district office.

The board also is reviewing feedback from citizens who met Mishra, Hay and a third finalist, Greg English of Tillamook, at an open house Thursday. The three finalists also met staff members and were interviewed by the board that day.

Board members had planned to choose one candidate Thursday. But after a lengthy discussion that night, they decided to interview the top two one more time.

"It's an exciting and important process. They want to get it right," said Jan Bunn, deputy clerk and business manager with the district.

Dayton is looking for a replacement for Janelle Beers, who will retire in June after 13 years with the district. Board chair Reba Stoller said the new superintendent will have big shoes to fill.

Both finalists have long records in education in Oregon.

Hay was a teacher in the Greater Albany Public School District before becoming an administrator there in 2004. He has been principal of Timber Ridge School and Clover Ridge Elementary, and now is secondary curriculum director, leadership and supervision director for the district.

He went to the University of Oregon and the University of Minnesota, and started his teaching career in Minnesota.

Mishra has been with the Hermiston School District since 2006. Now executive director of special programs, he has been a middle school principal and director of operations and business services.

He has a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University, a master's degree from Western Oregon University and a doctorate in educational leadership and management from Capella University.