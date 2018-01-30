By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • January 30, 2018 Tweet

Dayton girls prevail over rival Amity, 56-32

AMITY – Chloe Cisneros and Kalina Rojas combined for 29 points, and the Dayton Pirates achieved a 56-32 rivalry win over Amity Monday night. With the road victory, the Pirates extended their winning streak to 12 games; Amity’s loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Cisneros and Rojas dominated against their smaller Warrior counterparts. Amity was forced to defend the pair of six footers with guards Morgan Croxford and Hannah Hatch. The size difference proved too great of an obstacle for the Warriors to overcome, as the two Pirates imposed their will in the paint.

In the first quarter, Cisneros powered her way to the hoop multiple times, resulting in half of Dayton’s 16 points. Her left-handed finish with 4:57 remaining handed her squad a 10-0 lead.

Amity responded with back-to-back three-pointers by Keeley Graham and Maylin Williams. Croxford made it 12-8 with a dribble-drive and floater. Jaden Moore and Cisneros pushed the lead back to six at the end of the quarter, both scoring lay-ins.

Cisneros’ bruising post presence resulted in seven more points in the second. Her put back at the six-minute mark gave the visitors a 22-12 edge.

Croxford’s steal and score cut into the Pirates’ advantage, but Shawnie Spink took over during the final four minutes of the half. She hit four consecutive free throws for a 13-point lead, then went to coast-to-coast for a lay-in with 30 seconds left.

Spink hit a step back jump shot at the buzzer to give Dayton a 31-14 halftime advantage.

Malina Ray dropped in back-to-back buckets to start the third period. Next, Rojas joined the scoring spree with a long two-pointer.

Graham attempted to cut into the Pirates’ lead late in the third. She finished a long bounce pass from Croxford with a baseline jumper. Next, she drilled a step back trey and followed a minute later with a floater in the lane to make it 39-21.

Rojas concluded the quarter with another midrange jump shot for a 41-22 Dayton lead.

The Pirates continued extending their advantage in the fourth. Moore crossed her defender and pulled up for a 17-footer to make it 49-23. Two minutes later, she splashed home a corner three for the Pirates’ largest lead at 54-25.

Substitutes from both sides finished the final two minutes of the game.

Cisneros scored a game-high 19 points plus six rebounds, Rojas added 10 points, and Spink recorded 12 points, six steals and four assists.

Graham led Amity with 12 points and three rebounds. Croxford scored six points, secured four rebounds and dished three assists.

Dayton (19-1, 8-0 WVL) next hosts Sheridan Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Amity (14-7, 7-2 WVL) travels to Willamina Wednesday; tipoff is 6 p.m.