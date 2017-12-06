By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • December 6, 2017 Tweet

Dayton girls enjoy revenge victory over Blanchet Catholic

DAYTON -- In their first meeting since last season's state title game in Coos Bay, the Dayton Pirates' girls' basketball team earned a measure of revenge over Blanchet Catholic tonight, winning 69-31. The Cavaliers bested Dayton 36-34 in last year's championship contest, coming back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to steal the victory.

In the recent bout, the Pirates appeared energetic from the opening tip-off. Utilizing a suffocating full-court press, Dayton forced Blanchet out of its early offensive rhythm. Dayton's athletic guards Shawnie Spink and Malina Ray flew around the back court, snatching four early steals.

Conversely, the Pirate offense was running on all cylinders. Ray staked the home team to a 13-3 lead with a corner three off a brilliant kick out by Spink. Dayton extended its advantage with four minutes left in the quarter as Spink drilled a straightaway three. The period concluded on another Spink three-point play, this time in the traditional form, and with her made free throw, Dayton led 22-9.

Blanchet Catholic trimmed their deficit to 10 as Bailey Hittner banked in a three-pointer 50 seconds into the second quarter. The Pirates responded with a 9-0 run capped by a Jaden Moore trey.

With 2:23 remaining in the half, Spink engineered a mini-run, knocking down a jumper, then following with a steal and a fast break lay-up. The half came to a close as the Cavs' Ana Coronado dropped in a high-arcing three, to make it 37-19 at the break.

During the third, Dayton's defense again locked down the ball-handlers of Blanchet. Over the initial four minutes of the period, the Cavs managed only two field goals, while the Pirates outscored them 13-4 in that time. The Pirates' lead exploded late in the quarter as Moore canned three consecutive three-pointers, pushing the margin to 53-24.

After Spink dropped in back-to-back buckets to begin the fourth, Dayton led 59-27, and both teams began emptying their respective benches. Hailey Myers completed the final 69-31 scoreline with a left-side three-pointer with two minutes remaining.

Spink scored a game-high 21 points, while also registering eight steals and four rebounds. Rojas added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Moore banked 14 points and three rebounds and Chloe Cisneros chipped in six points, six rebounds and three steals.

Dayton (4-0, 0-0 WVL) continues its five-game home stand Thursday at 7 p.m. against Rainier.