Dayton closes footbridge

DAYTON -- The city has closed the footbridge that leads across the Yamhill River on the north edge of town.

City officials said they closed the 540-foot, wooden bridge to all traffic for safety reasons after discovering it has deteriorated.

They plan to evaluate repair options and funding, and make improvements as soon as possible. No timeline has been set.

The aging pedestrian bridge leads from Ferry Street to Alderman Park on Kreder Drive.

Residents often use the bridge to reach Alderman Dog Park or a trailer park north of the city. Those areas can be reached by car or on foot by using Highway 18 instead.