DA will discuss Amity officer-involved shooting

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office will release information at 10:45 a.m. Friday related to the Saturday, July 7, officer-involved shooting in Amity. Two sheriff's office deputies were involved.

District Attorney Brad Berry will discuss his findings at 10:45 a.m. at the Newberg Public Safety building, 401 E. Third St.

Kelly Kenneth Sutton, 27, of Amity, was shot and killed during a confrontation with two deputies. He died at the scene.

The deputies who fired on Sutton were identified as Sgt. Sam Elliott, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, and deputy Stephanie Sulak, who has been employed for 15 months. Both have been on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol, since the incident.