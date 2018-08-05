Cynthia Marie Phillips - 1961-2018

Cynthia Marie Phillips, 56, was called home to Heaven on August 5, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

Cindy leaves behind her two daughters, Shannon Gonzalez and husband Anthony, and Melissa Watson and husband Joel; and her beloved grandchildren, Lilly, Gavin, Cason and Emmit. Cindy was married to Rick Phillips for almost 30 years.

Cindy was born October 3, 1961, in Orange, California. Her family moved to Oregon when she was a young girl. She went on to graduate from Dayton High School in 1979. She completed the Dental Assisting Program from Chemeketa Community College in 1980. Years later, she went back to complete her associate degree in 2009 from Portland Community College.

Cindy was a chairside dental assistant for 30 years. She taught in the Dental Assisting Program at PCC for nine years. For the last five years Cindy enjoyed being part of Kaiser Permanente, where she worked as a dental trainer and safety consultant coordinator. She proudly served on the DANB EFDA Committee.

Cindy was known for her unconditional love for her family, her bright energy, kindness and strength to face any challenge.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Evergreen Lodge in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations in honor of her memory to a memorial scholarship fund that has been set up in her name. Donations can be made to the Cindy Phillips Memorial Fund at any OnPoint Credit Union location. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.