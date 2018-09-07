Crypto, Blockchain topic of City Club kickoff

The McMinnville City Club kicks off its 2018-19 season on Tuesday, Sept. 11 with presenter Kevin Chambers, a managing partner with Headwater Investment Consulting in McMinnville, who will be discussing "Brave New Economies: Cryptocurrency and Blockchain."

As a research analyst, Chambers' responsibilities include capital markets analysis, due diligence research and market commentary. He has a BA in Economics and International Political Economy from the University of Puget Sound, and an MBA for Professionals from Willamette University. He has also worked as a professional river guide in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and the Grand Canyon.

In a May commentary on the topic in the News-Register, Chambers wrote: "Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see the future of cryptocurrencies. From the all-time high in late 2017, Bitcoin and other crypto prices have fallen significantly. They will need to increase their essential value as a medium of exchange to be relevant.

"Regardless, blockchain technology, debuted with Bitcoin, has staying power. The most likely scenario is that institutions will integrate the technology developed by Satoshi Nakamoto into their current systems.

"The financial industry co-opting the blockchain technology was never the goal of the radical Cypherpunks, but they managed to impact our world nonetheless. As we move to a decentralized system of verification, transactions will be more efficient, transparent and more secure."

The program runs from 11:45 to 1 p.m. at the McMinnville Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third St. It is free for CIty Club members, $14 with lunch; and $5 for nonmembers, $19 with lunch. Reserve your spot by emailing rsvp@maccityclub.org or call 971-241-0153.