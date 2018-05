May 30, 2018 Tweet

Crash closes Highway 47, north of Yamhill

YAMHILL - A motor vehicle crash closed Highway 47 early this morning north of Yamhill in the area of Wapato School Road.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

Two Life Flight helicopters responded to the scene following the 6 a.m. wreck. A landing zone was set up on the Yamhill-Carlton High School football field. Another landing zone was established north of the crash in Gaston.