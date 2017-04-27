By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Council OKs Baker Creek subdivision

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel2828

Seems like a pretty shady deal getting rammed through in the middle of the night. Mac sure ain't gonna be a nice little town for long. Drive through Corvallis sometime....that's us in a few years. Sad.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS