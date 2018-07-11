Cougar sighting reported at Miller Woods

A cougar sighting was reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday east of McMinnville at the Miller Woods Conservatory Area, according to the Oregon State Police.

Krista Gentry of Dayton told a trooper she was walking on a trail with several children when a cougar jumped across the trail in front of them.

The cougar then circled around them and began to follow the group. At one point the cougar was within ten feet of the group.

Gentry sprayed it with pepper spray. The cougar ran off and has not been seen again.

The conservatory was shut down and other citizens were informed of the situation and instructed to leave. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and the local houndsman/trapper responded in an effort to locate the cougar. That did not occur and the park reopened Wednesday.

If you encounter a cougar, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offers the following recommendations:

* Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

* Stay calm and stand your ground.

* Maintain direct eye contact.

* Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

* Back away slowly.

* Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

* Raise your voice and speak firmly.

* If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

* If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.