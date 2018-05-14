Commissioners to hold trail hearing May 15

The board of county commissioners will hold a hearing Tuesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. to take public testimony on the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail, in the Kent Hall Civic Center, 200 N.E. Second Street, in McMinnville.

Yamhill County is the applicant, asking itself to adopt a document stating that the trail will not cause a significant change in accepted farm practices or costs, in the initial three-mile stretch. The county planning department staff recommended approval, however the planning commission deadlocked in hearing on May 3, and forwarded the issue without a recommendation either way.

Assistant County Counsel Todd Sadlo, who typically handles land use issues, promised that the county will meet with the farmers during the creation of the master plan, to thresh out details of fencing and other mitigation measures to help protect farmers' property.