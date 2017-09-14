City delays nine-year-old sign law another year
Comments
Jim
And it continues. More attempts at government control. I don't know how the city can continue to let a small group of people make major choices for a large group of people.
FEC12
Far too much time and money is being spent on replacing signs that the city allowed in the first place. I agree with Mr. Rollins...save it for new signs. If they are so concerned about signage in McMinnville, perhaps they should focus their efforts on the ones being held by the homeless on every corner. I would much rather see their time spent finding a solution for them instead.
Joel2828
I think it's important for these businesses to stand up to the government. If you let them ban your signs, the next thing they will do is come inside the store and start looking for things to ban... like plastic shopping bags.
Lulu
With all the massive problems plaguing this city lately, particularly the uncontrolled vagrants, you might assume our city council might actually do something more substantial than ban plastic bags and "non-compliant" signs. Like the infamous and unpopular Nero, they fiddle while McMinnville burns. What a joke.
Jim
I just came back down 99 W and I am not one bit offended by any of the signage. Does the city council realize it's putting a burden on businesses that pay taxes and supports the city. All those signs are for is to direct people into a business to spend money to keep the shop owner in busines to make a profit and pay his taxes. Mr Rollins was right on the money. Make new signs fit the criteria and leave the old ones in place.
Denise
Odd that people would be defending ugly, pointless, worthless signs that only serve to make the city ugly. Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?
Hey, you can DVR commercials and watch them endlessly if you want. Maybe you could hire your car out and put a huge decal wrap of a local business? Move to Vegas? All sorts of options.
I’m glad the city decided to clean up the city. Ignore the ridiculous comments, and keep up the good work!
Jim
Denise those signs are not ugly,pointless, or worthless if you own one of those businesses.
Denise
Uh, they are indeed. If there’s no rules, it becomes a race to see who can build the most, biggest, and gaudiest signs. They lose their visual impact, except as a means of making the city ugly.
You can get the same thing accomplished with less, if there’s statues regulating them all.
Go look around Oregon, in cities that have the ordinances. I mean you may have bad taste, but most of us don’t.
Go on. Get to looking.
Jim
Sorry Denise I was in business in this town for a long time and there has been rules on signs forever. They changed the rules and people are pissed and I don't blame them. Just like the bag ban it costs money to change things and the consumer pays in the end. People are getting real tired of changing things for a very few with elite ideas with no say or vote to voice their opinion. If you don't like signs move to a town with out them. Good luck finding one.