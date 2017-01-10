Submitted photo##Security camera shows the alleged suspect of the Chase Bank robbery that occured Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rockne Roll/News-Register## McMinnville police officer Robert Harmon, foreground, and other officers secure the preimeter of Chase Bank on Highway 99W in McMinnville following a robbery at the bank Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rockne Roll/News-Register## McMinnville police respond to a robbery at Chase Bank in McMinnville on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Chase bank robbed

McMinnville police responded to a report robbery at Chase Bank on north Highway 99W about 1:15 p.m.

The suspect, a white male, fled the bank on foot, according to Capt. Dennis Marks. However, police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle.

No weapon was displayed.

Police and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies converged upon the bank and the surrounding area minutes after the robbery was reported. Patrol cars were visible throughout the Town Center Shopping Center.

Two nearby schools were locked down for a few minutes, but returned to normal status before 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call the McMinnville police tip line, at 503-434-2337.