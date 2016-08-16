CASA gets new director

CASA volunteers act as advocates for children in the court system. They are charged with putting the best interests of children above all other considerations.

Votava replaces Sarah Shipley, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Votava comes to McMinnville from Hemet, California, where she served as director of grants and development for the VIP Tots organization. She joined the agency nine years earlier as a behavior consultant.

Holder of a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix, she has 15 years of nonprofit experience all told.

Shipley has served as executive director of CASA for the last three years. During her tenure, the local organization introduced new mentoring and reporting processes.

It has been able to serve more than 70 percent of the children entering the court system. Last year, that amounted to 120 children.

While she is leaving her management position, Shipley said she intends to remain as a CASA volunteer.