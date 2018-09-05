Carlton resident allegedly burglarizes Trappist Abbey

Brent Cordie Courtesy of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office## Video surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle.

LAFAYETTE - A Carlton transient was arrested Tuesday in connection with a burglary at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey, 9000 block of N.E. Abbey Road, north of Lafayette.

The Yamhill-Carlton Sheriff's Office identified him as Brent Adam Cordie, 25. He was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.

Cordie was lodged in jail on $515,000 bail pending arraignment in circuit court, in all likelihood at 1:30 p.m. today.

Capt. Chris Ray of the sheriff's office gave this account:

The burglary occurred Monday night. Cordie and his vehicle were caught on surveillance video. He allegedly stole the camera he was filmed on, but because the footage was stored offsite, his image was obtained by deputy Stephanie Sulak, who recognized the suspect based on prior contacts. It's alleged he also stole gasoline.

She saw Cordie driving in McMinnville about noon Tuesday, initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident.