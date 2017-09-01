Carlton council to consider inclusivity statement:

CARLTON -- City council members will consider approving an 'inclusive city" resolution when they meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in city hall.

The council directed staff members to draft such a resolution in August following a meeting at which nearly two dozen people spoke in favor of such a statement. They said the council needed to take a stand against racism and other forms of discrimination.

The draft resolution reads: "A resolution to declare the city of Carlton as an inclusive city for all persons, regardless of race, color, national origin or perceived national origin, immigration or refugee status, ethnicity, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, mental, emotional and physical ability, age, veteran status or socioeconomic status."

In July, the council briefly discussed the idea of a sanctuary city resolution, but ran out of time. When they continued the discussion in August, they quickly dropped the idea of "sanctuary," saying that was a politically-loaded word, and instead discussed the importance of welcoming everyone.

Several people said Carlton already is friendly and welcoming, but many said an official resolution, while non-binding, would send a message that everyone needs to be included.

In other business Tuesday night, the council will hold a public hearing on liquor license application fees and discuss planned repairs to the Ladd Fountain in upper city park.

For more information, call city hall, at 503-852-7575.