Car crashes into house in Yamhill

YAMHILL - A car reportedly crashed into a house on the corner of Highway 47 and Pike Road early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene about 12:30 a.m.

The crash took power lines down and transformers were reportedly "blowing," according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

The driver was out of the vehicle and the house was filling up with fumes and smoke immediately after the crash, the homeowner told the 911 dispatch center. A man and woman occupied the house and neither was injured.

A Portland General Electric crew was dispatched to the area in addition to the American Red Cross which was asked to assist the residents. Housing was going to be arranged for them for the night.