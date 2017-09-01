Burn ban issued

With temperatures predicted to be in the high 90s to low 100s and humidity low over the Labor Day weekend, a Red Flag warning has been issued through Monday, Sept. 4. All burning is banned, including charcoal barbecues

Gas barbecues are allowed.

However, on a holiday weekend that often features grilling, authorities have also banned all backyard fire pits, campfires, residential and agricultural burning, due to the expected hot, dry and unstable weather conditions.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread,” the Portland office of the National Weather Service warned. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

A heat advisory is also in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected to remain warm at night as well, and local power demand is expected to be at high levels, the weather service said.

In McMinnville, the senior center will be closed for the weekend. The aquatic center is closed until Sept. 11.