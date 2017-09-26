Betty Jean Phillips

1927 - 2017

Betty Jean Phillips passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017, in McMinnville, Oregon. Betty is survived by three children, Margaret Lachance Hanson, Georgette Lachance Cash and Regis Antonio Lachance II; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Regis Antonio Lachance I and Albert J. Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children’s Diabetes Research. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for all their wonderful care.

“Grandma is probably dancing in Heaven! Not tired, not hurting, seeing clearly and hearing the music. "

