Bettie Bessonette (Adkisson)

1927 - 2017

Bettie (Adkisson) Bessonette, of Bend, Oregon, was born June 22, 1927, and died September 9, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. October 28, 2017, at Community of Christ Church, at 20380 Cooley Rd., Bend. Contributions can be made to Outreach International, 129 W. Lexington Ave, Independence, Missouri 64050, (816) 833-0883 outreach-international.org.