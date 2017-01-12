Below-freezing temps continue; schools, services list changes

With below-freezing temperatures overnight, several schools have announced delays or changes for Friday. A few services remain closed, although the Wheatland Ferry has reopened.

Changes for today nclude:

* Gaston School District: Closed today

* McMinnville School District: Regular hours; buses on snow routes.

* Newberg School District: Two hours late.

* Sheridan School District: Buses on snow routes.

* St. Paul School District: Opening two hours late.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Regular hours; buses on snow routes.

* Willamina School District: Regular hours; buses on snow routes.

Other schools:

* George Fox University: Newberg campus open.

* Linfield College: McMinnville campus open as usual.

* Portland Community College, which has a campus in Newberg, will remain closed.

The Wheatland Ferry has reopened after being closed for several days due to high river levels.

The Virginia Garcia Clinic opend at 10 a.m.

All Yamhill County schools were closed Wednesday, and Dayton and Gaston stayed closed Thursday. Amity School District also will be closed Friday -- it has a four-day week, and students always have Friday off.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, north wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 32, north wind about 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24, light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 36, calm wind.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.