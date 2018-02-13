Bag ban soon to hit small retailers
With more than $100 in the cart, an elderly customer made his way through the checkout lane at Safeway when he was told he’d have to pay an additional 5 cents for every paper bag he used.
In his case, that would have been about 30 cents.
He initiated an obscenity-laden tirade against the cashier and the store before delivering an equally colorful speech about how Marxism occurs a plain brown wrapper. He then stormed off without his groceries.
That scene, witnessed by a News-Register reporter, happened in September, when large retailers in McMinnville were required to quit offering plastic bags. Instead, customers could bring their own bags or buy paper bags for 5 cents each.
The second phase of the bag ban goes into effect March 1 when it is extended to all local retailers.
Ramsey McPhillips is bracing for more hostility.
A leader of Zero Waste — whose mission is to make McMinnville the state’s first zero waste city — McPhillips and the group originally proposed the bag ban. Miscommunication led to mixed reviews when the ban first went into effect, McPhillips said.
“It’s been tough on the cashiers, and we’ve done our best to back anyone who wants to talk with customers,” he said.
However, he added, the reaction was no surprise.
“There was the expected conflicts and usual SNAFUs when it first rolled out,” McPhillips said. “In general, though, the ban is going really, really well.”
Rumors spread nonetheless, especially among people resenting the idea of city officials padding their coffers with every nickel spent for a paper bag. That was a giant misconception, McPhillips said.
“The 5-cent fee was not sent to the city,” he said. “It is used by the stores to compensate them for the expense of the paper bags. No money is going to the city.”
Dan Hilbert has been fighting the ban, passed unanimously by the city council Feb. 14 last year, since it was first proposed. He doesn’t care who gets the money; no one is getting any of his nickels.
“I don’t use my dishwasher because it’s full of plastic bags,” he said. “I have 400 bags in there, and I just use them.”
Hilbert called the ban a complete disaster.
“It’s not going very well at all,” he said. “I don’t see any people purchasing the paper bags. They’re walking out with cardboard boxes and regular plastic bags. They’re just carrying their items without any bags or anything.”
Don Brown, manager of the Big Apple Market on Lafayette Avenue, said his customers are adjusting to the ban — slowly.
“Eventually, they’ll start bringing their own bags, but many of them are still complaining,” he said. “I talk to a lot of people who walk into my store. That’s why I run into problems. A lot of them get worked up.”
Meanwhile, his stock of plastic bags is dwindling. “I have a small supply of plastic bags, but I’ll be done with them by the end of the month,” he said.
Dan Sayers, owner of the Merri Artist on Third Street, said he doesn’t think about the ban that much.
“We’re a small enough store that it doesn’t affect us,” he said. “We continue to offer higher-quality plastic bags. A lot of our customers like them because they keep things dry. We have a lot of stuff they want to keep dry.”
But that ends March 1.
McPhillips confirmed that even higher-quality plastic bags will be banned beginning next month.
“We are a 100-percent plastic bag ban,” he said. “We’re not allowing heavy plastic recycling bags. We’ve gone cold turkey.”
Sunny Singh, who owns the Circle K on Southwest Hill Road, worries about how the ban will affect him as a small merchant.
“We sell a lot of beer and beer containers, those are a big problem,” Singh said. “Also, customers can bring their own bags and stuff whatever they want into them. At big stores, they can be tracked. But smaller stores? I don’t know. There are a lot of issues, I guess. I don’t know what to do.”
Ian Hancock, a clerk at the Circle K on Third Street, wishes city councilors had put the ban up for a vote by local residents.
“It’s kind of rotten how they forced this on all of us without putting it to a vote of the people,” he said.
Other retailers contacted by the News-Register refused to comment, saying only corporate policies forbid them from talking to the press.
For all people’s complaints, McPhillips said, the advantages of the bag ban continue to outweigh any problems. Besides, it’s hardly revolutionary, he added.
“The entire state of California bans plastic bags.”
While the ban extends to small retailers March 1, business owners still have some leeway in charging for the paper bags. “There is an exemption for small stores with less than 10 employees,” McPhillips said. “They don’t have to charge the 5 cents.”
Retailers can also offer small paper bags for free, and they will be allowed to work through their stock of plastic bags before making the switch permanently.
“We’re not ardently militant people about this,” McPhillips said. “They just have to make a good faith effort in ordering their bags.”
Zero Waste members will be outside numerous storis Feb. 28 to March 2 as the second phase of the ban goes into effect, he added. They will distribute free cloth bags and answer people’s questions.
Meanwhile, Hilbert will continue to reach into his dishwasher and keep using his old plastic bags. Overall, he said, Zero Waste has won this particular battle.
“I haven’t met too many people who are for this thing, but they’re just nonchalant and say, ‘What can we do?’” he said. “All the grocery stores have to enforce it. There are some fights you can win and some you just better stay out of.”
Comments
Finch
Recycling and be responsible is important. I think we can all do with fewer plastic bags but they are necessary and useful to many of us. Why is there no uproar over the amount of disposable diapers cluttering our landfills?
REB
I no longer purchase anything in town that is not perishable. I have free shipping from Amazon usually in two days. It just takes a little pre planning to order before I run out of an item. Still go to Winco for perishable foods, supply my own plastic bags saved up over time. Seems everyone is OK with the large foam packing supports for such items as a microwave or other appliance. Too bad there is no recycle for styro foam, the bulk of which goes a long way to fill the landfill---which is now a problem we ship to another state. Also the subscription to this paper sends a paper copy along with the on line edition.Just gets thrown out here. More "feel good" legislation (not voted on ----forced on)just like shipping all the garbage out of state. Think of the Carbon!!!!
Lulu
If, for any other reason except insanity, the councilors attempted passage of a disposable diaper ban, people would take to the streets and behave far more than rebelliously.
tagup
I don't get it....I shop at Winco a couple times a month and buy four bags of stuff....I use paper bags pay 20 cents....Why is this such a big deal?
by the way, anybody that shouts obscenities at a cashier over this issue is an idiot!
VE
Why not have an article about what plastic bags are doing to the environment so people can better understand why the ban makes sense. Remember what life was like before smoking bans went into effect? Human lungs are now healthier. Less plastic would be better for all critters.
Joel2828
I went to Roths late at night about a month ago and bought about $100 worth of miscellaneous groceries. I had completely forgot about the government bag ban. When the cashier tried to "sell" me some paper bags I wan't the slightest bit rude, I just said "nope" and had them load everything up loose in the shopping cart and put it all loose in my car. My wife rolled her eyes but I stood strong on principle! After making about 15 trips from the car to the kitchen after we got home I decided never again. Now I just wait to buy things until I'm passing through Newberg or Sherwood. My new motto is "Don't Buy Local." My little protest probably won't make a bit of difference...the government is going to do what the government is going to do. But it does give me a little satisfaction to just say no to buying anything in Mac.
Joel2828
"Ian Hancock, a clerk at the Circle K on Third Street, wishes city councilors had put the ban up for a vote by local residents.
In the article, Ian said “It’s kind of rotten how they forced this on all of us without putting it to a vote of the people,” he said."
Thank you Ian!!! That is exactly how I feel about this whole thing!
Joel2828
Here is an important question that maybe Tom Henderson (the author of this story) can answer. Is Ramsey McPhillips a McMinnville resident? An Oregoinian? Or is he a person who came from out of town and saw our little 'ol, aw-shucks town as an easy mark for his personal bag banning agenda?
tagup
Joel..(I'm not trying to be a jerk..honestly :)
but what principal are you standing firm on...the fact that plastic is no longer available or the fact that you have to pay for the paper bags?....(or both?)
Lulu
Actually, I agree with joel2828 for about the second time in the entire lifespan of readers' comments. The cashiers and clerks I've questioned openly resent this change; they're grossed out stuffing groceries into stinky, stained and filthy cloth bags.
Maybe the council could attach a codicil stipulating the authorized containers cannot be cootie-friendly.
Most optimum, of course, would have involved asking residents to vote their opinions.
Joel2828
tagup, It's a fair question.
The principle that I'm trying to stand on is that a person (Ramsy McPhillips) who doesn't like plastic bags, shouldn't be allowed to come in to a small town like Mac and sell a mayor and city council on enacting his pet political issue on the residents of the community...without any kind of vote! And to further rub our faces in it, we can still get a bag (Paper or cloth...thanks Ramsey) but guess what WE get to pay for it. That feel's fundamentally wrong to me. If he feels so strong about this, Ramsey ought to be the one to pay for our new "approved by him" bags.
Joel2828
Aw, come on Lulu...we agree a good 50% of the time, wouldn't ya say? :)
REB
Tagup, I resent paying for a paper bag that I feel the merchant should provide FREE.after all they don't have to pay for the plastic anymore. I do business where the merchants provide what I need at a fair price. The paper bags used to be an alternative--"paper or plastic" was always a choice offered before it was outlawed. Just do not feel like paying the stores overhead.Also I feel plastic fits my lifestyle better. waterproof, multiple after sale type uses---garbage, pet waste, handy item to carry misc stuff on trips, hikes and other activities. In short they took away the choice.And it's much easier to shop online. been two months now and I see no downside to shopping out of town.
REB
Joel2828, I don't consider my actions a protest, more like a personal choice to do business elsewhere. I patronize Winco since they were the last holdout. lots of benefits to on line shopping--- seldom out of stock, price comparison is easier, huge selection of different brands are some of the pluses.
Lulu
Not quite, Joel. Maybe half your estimated percentage. However, like you, I am becoming increasingly resentful when people sanctimoniously explain how I must change for my own good. You know who ticks me off and should be forever exiled? Dullards. If I acquiesce to their capricious dictates, they can at minimum manage one sentence worth remembering. Quid pro quo.
Treehouse
Joel2828,
Here is a video to introduce you to Ramsey McPhillips:
https://vimeo.com/39669505
Mac Native 66
THOSE REUSABLE BAGS THAT YOU BRING WITH YOU ARE MADE OUT OF PLASTIC.
IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE OF THE CITY LIMITS OF MCMINNVILLE, YOU ARE BEING TAXED BY THE CITY OF MCMINNVILLE, WITCH IS ILLEGAL. SO FAR NO ONE HAS THE GUTS ENOUGH TO CHALLENGE THE CITY ON THIS.
Don Dix
Ramsey McPhillips was quoted as saying, “The entire state of California bans plastic bags.”
Question -- which true Oregonian would desire Oregon to become anything resembling California? It's bad enough that this city council wants to mimic Metro and create all those little 'do good ordinances' to protect us from ourselves -- but then attempting to excuse it all away with 'Cali does it' -- miserably inadequate effort!