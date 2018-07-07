By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • July 7, 2018 Tweet

Amity resident shot and killed by deputies

UPDATED: 10 p.m., 7/9/18

AMITY — A 27-year-old Amity resident was shot and killed during a confrontation with Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Saturday morning.

Kelly Kenneth Sutton Jr. died at the scene, according to Capt. Jeff Kosmicki of the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, which is overseeing the investigation into what led to the shooting.

The deputies who fired on Sutton were identified by Kosmicki as Sgt. Sam Elliott, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, and deputy Stephanie Sulak, who has been employed for 15 months. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Kosmicki gave this account of the incident:

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency received a 911 call from an unidentified Amity resident who reported waking up and finding an unknown male in the bedroom of the home on the north side of town.

The caller told the dispatcher the individual appeared to be “high on drugs or intoxicated.” Moments later, the caller said the suspect had left the residence.

Chief Chris Bolek, Sgt. James Clark and six reserves comprise the Amity Police Department. Bolek lives in Newberg and Clark in Amity.

However, no Amity personnel was on official duty at that time, so the sheriff’s office responded to the call.

Within about seven minutes, a deputy told a dispatcher a male matching the description of the suspect had been located on Rice Lane near Jellison Avenue, about three blocks from where the original call was placed. The elementary school is on Rice Lane.

Within one minute of contact being made with the suspect, deputies informed YCOM that shots had been fired, and additional units were needed.

McMinnville Police Department officers responded as did medical personnel. A Life Flight helicopter was placed on standby. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county’s Major Crime Response Team was organized, supervised by District Attorney Brad Berry. The sheriff’s office, Amity, McMinnville and Newberg-Dundee police and the Oregon State Police make up the team charged with determining what preceded the shooting.

Berry said he expects to eventually release his report related to the shooting and make a determination whether or not action on the part of Elliott and Sulak was justified.

“I’ve always tried to give as much detail as I can, to fully inform the community about what happened,” Berry said.

Elliott and Sulak will have counseling available to them, Capt. Chris Ray of the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s a statutory requirement that they be provided counseling as part of an officer involved shooting,” he said.

Senate Bill 111, enacted in 2007, required the creation of local, comprehensive guidelines to address the use of deadly force by law enforcement personnel.

Sutton was familiar to local agencies. He was charged by the sheriff’s office less than a month ago with one count each of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree robbery, harassment and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The burglary charge is a Class A felony and the robbery charge a Class C felony. The other charges are Class A and B misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office gave this account in a probable cause affidavit:

About 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11, a deputy was dispatched to a burglary in progress at 8628 S.W. River Bend Road, McMinnville. The location is between Amity and McMinnville, off Highway 99W.

The victim reported an unknown male, later identified as Sutton, was in his house. Sutton shoved the victim into a wall, fled the house and was later apprehended.

The victim said he found his unlocked pickup had been rummaged through and he believed Sutton used the garage door opener located in the pickup to open the garage door to enter the house.

Sutton should have been wearing a long-sleeve Carhartt shirt and an Oregon State University jacket belonging to the victim, he said. The items were worth an estimated $100. A flashlight was also located on Sutton when he was taken into custody.

He admitted to being in the pickup, opening the garage door and entering the house, taking the items of clothing and grabbing the victim.

Sutton’s bail was originally set at $42,500. He was granted a conditional release, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 26.

Sutton faced sentencing on two separate cases early last month. He was convicted of one count each of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, in one case, according to court records. He was sentenced to five days in jail followed by 24 months on probation.

He was convicted of one count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle in the other case, and sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

In March of this year, he was charged with driving while revoked or suspended. He failed to appear for the court date.