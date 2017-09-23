Marcus Larson/News-Register## Payton Richardson hauls in his second touchdown pass of the night, late in the third quarter, giving Amity an 18-7 lead. Marcus Larson/News-Register Amity's West Streeter rumbles through the Tiger defense on his way to a score in the fourth quarter.

By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • September 23, 2017

Amity rebounds with 32-27 win over Clatskanie

AMITY -- The Warriors (3-1,0-1 WVL) made it interesting, but ultimately prevailed over Clatskanie (3-1, 0-0 L&C) 32-27, in a non-league contest on their home field, rebounding from a league loss last week to Sheridan.

Amity took the opening kickoff and drove for a score as Payton Richardson went high to snatch a Tyler Parr pass out of the air. The Two point conversion failed but the Warriors with Sam White and Brian Hatch doing most of the work gave the Tigers a glimpse of what was to come.

While Clatskanie came back on the ensuing kickoff, driving to the Warrior seven-yard line. On a first and goal, Tigers' running back Jame Helmen fumbled on a run up the middle and Amity recovered. The Warriors, starting on their own two-yard line, drove to their 44, where they returned the favor with a fumble of their own, recovered by the Tigers.

But on a fourth-and-eight pass from the Amity 45, the Warriors Cody Dyche intercepted Cooper Blodgett quelling another Tiger offensive effort. Amity, however, could not capitalize on the turnover. Streeter coughed up the ball on the Warrior 43 giving the Tigerts new offensive life. This time Clatskanie capitalized on the Amity miscue, ripping off large chunks of real Warrior real estate.

In eight plays the Tigers took the lead 7-6 at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter when Helmen danced in from the five-yard line.

But the Warriors came right back driving from their 30-yard line to the Tigers 32 seven plays. From there it was once again the Parr-to-Richardson show. Parr hit Richardson with a 32-yard rainbow for Amity's second score. The two-point try failed, but the Warriors had a lead they would never relinquish, though the Tigers made a game of it late in the fourth frame.

Richardson almost had a third score late in the second period, but caught the pass out of bounds. However, on a 3-10 from the Clatskanie 15, White scored on a shovel pass, on a brilliant call. The PAT failed, and at the break, the Warriors led, 18-7.

Though Clatskanie fought on in the second half, the Warriors dominated play until late in the fourth quarter. With Amity leading 32-13 on another Parr-to-Richardson pass -- this one for 37 yards at the 7:31 mark of the fourth period, the Tigers used hard-nosed football and used Warrior mistakes to make the final quarter interesting.

They scored at the 3:18 mark of the fourth, to close the gap to 32-20, and then recovered an onside kick when Michael Duncan could not hold on to the ball on the kickoff. Clatskanie made the game much more interesting that Warriors coaches or fans would have liked when Blodgett went 14 yard on a QB-keeper as Amity had all of his receivers covered. With the PAT, the score closed to 32-27 and the guests needed just a touchdown to take the lead, and likely win the game.

With 1:16 left in the game, the Tigers tried another onside kick, but the ball did not travel the prerequisite 10 yards and Amity went looked to run out the final 1:10. The Warriors decided to keep the ball in Parr's hands but on a fourth and one from the Clatskanie 37 there was a botched exchange and the Tigers took over withj 19 seconds left in the game.

Clatskanie moved the ball to the Warrior 40 yards with 9.8 second remaining in the game thanks in part to an Amity personal foul after a Blodgett scamper for eight yards. On the next play the Tigers resorted to some trickery, running a hook and ladder play. The pass to the hook went perfectly, but the lateral back to the ladder was fumbled and Amity recovered with 1.9 seconds left.

Parr took a knee on the last play of the game and it was finally over.

West finished the game with 80 yards on 12 carries while Richardson had five catches for 93 yards and three scores.

Amity hosts Sheridan next Friday in its second league contest of the year. The game is a 7 p.m. start.