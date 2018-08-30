Alpine work already beginning to pay off

The major complaints about government seem to be its slow, plodding, bureaucratic nature; its lack of imagination and innovation; its failure to move out in front and lead.

But, of course, swift, bold and innovative action, aimed at positively shaping future development, also tends to draw criticism. That criticism simply arises from a different quarter.

So it has proven with McMinnville’s $4 million Alpine Avenue remake, completed in April.

The project has drawn negative comments in our online forum, which grants posters anonymity. They have accused the city of “chasing unicorns,” “throwing money at the rundown houses on the new cork sniffer route,” “catering to special interest groups of small numbers and loud voices,” and, pardon the language, trying to make Alpine “look like Turd Street.”

We, on the other hand, regard it as a remarkably imaginative and farsighted investment that promises to yield dividends handsomely. Given its long-term nature, we are delighted to see it already generating major private development proposals designed to take advantage.

One developer plans to embark on renovation of the historic Huberd Shoe Grease building, and another construction of a 25,000-square foot complex on neighboring Lafayette Avenue. Between them, the projects will include a food, drink, event and possibly production businesses catering to both locals and visitors.

Like it or not, the local economy rises and falls based on tourism. And while Third Street may not much resemble the sleepy main drag fixed in the memories of oldtimers, it represents the crown jewel of McMinnville tourism.

The city has embarked on efforts to expand its history-drenched, pedestrian-friendly Third Street charm into the former industrial domain to the north and east, which had long languished in seedy neglect. And to a large measure, it has already succeeded with the Granary District, now teeming with activity.

Alpine Avenue represents the spine of the next logical extension, to the north. The city is hoping measured, targeted public investment will trigger a bounty of private investing.

What’s more, it is trying to encourage a mixed-use approach with a solid housing component, not just foster tourism. That also reflects the formula on Third Street, where second-story spaces house residents.

In point of fact, much of Alpine wasn’t even paved when the city embarked on the rejuvenation. And voters overwhelmingly approved a street improvement bond issue with Alpine as one of the major commitments.

Cities like Phoenix and Houston have largely avoided efforts to either spur or channel development.

Both places, lack of investment and planning has produced a mindless expanse of sprawl dominated by asphalt and concrete. As a result, they lack the charm and character of Portland, Seattle and, yes, McMinnville.

Cities inevitably change. The trick is directing that change in a positive direction, and McMinnville should be commended for making the effort.

