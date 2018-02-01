By David Bates • Staff Writer • February 1, 2018 Tweet

Along the Street: Winery sells

After 24 years of partnership, CHEHALEM co-owner Bill Stoller has purchased Harry Peterson-Nedry’s share of equity in the winery business.

CHEHALEM was established in 1980 by Peterson-Nedry, pioneering grape growing in what would become the Ribbon Ridge AVA. It has three unique estate vineyards planted in three winegrowing regions of the Willamette Valley.

“Harry has been a mentor to me,” said Stoller, whose Stoller Family Estate comprises a 398-acre property in the Dundee Hills. “When Harry first asked me to be an investor, I saw an opportunity to help fund a friend’s dream and the chance to be part of something with the potential to be iconic. As we enter this next chapter, I am honored to shepherd CHEHALEM’s legacy.”

The transition will cut the workload for Peterson-Nedry, who turned 70 in December. He plans to devote his full attention to managing his 48 vineyard acres in Ribbon Ridge and crafting wines for RR, a small winery he created 16 years ago.

The ownership change will allow the two brands, under the leadership of President Gary Mortensen, to leverage economies of scale while distinguishing autonomy.

“CHEHALEM is not Stoller, and we like that,” said Mortensen. “Each winery has its own history and future, with one common thread: both are committed to and known for producing unique, world-class wines.”

Peterson-Nedry said he takes comfort in knowing that Stoller will respect CHEHALEM’s heritage “in a way that no one else could.”

Meltdown returns

Grilled cheese sandwich fans, rejoice: 20 local restaurants will participate this month in “The Biggest Cheese,” a fundraiser for Yamhill Community Action Partnership in which each eatery puts its unique signature on the comfort food favorite.

Random prizes will be awarded to customers who post pictures of their sandwich on social media with the #TheMeltdown and #(the restaurant’s name). Customers who complete ten punches on a card are eligible to win a “major award” and those who polish off all twenty win a T-shirt.

Participating restaurants include: Ribslayer, Community Plate, Lonestar BBQ, McMenamins Hotel Oregon, the 1882 Grill, No. 55 Eatery, Block House Cafe, Archie’s American Cafe, The Diner, Red Hills Market, Carlton Corners, Jem 100, Golden Valley Brewery, Laughing Bean Bistro, Ruddick Wood, Valley Commissary, Morning Thunder, Trade Street Tap House and Great Harvest Bakery/Cafe.

Bowls for food

Jack Potter, 222 NE Evans St. in McMinnville, is holding a fundraiser for the YCAP Friday Family Food program this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The do-it-yourself pottery lounge has 45 hand-painted bowls available for a minimum donation of $25 each. Each bowl purchased will include a voucher for a cup of soup at The Sage Restaurant, valid anytime in the month of February.

The Friday Family Food program provides healthy foods for a weekend meal to students from low-income households.

For more information call 503-687-5225.

Economic forum

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2018 Economic Forum this month on Feb. 27 in the McMinnville Grand Ballroom.

Speakers will include Jody Christensen, director of the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, CPA Kathy Bernards, attorney Dave Haugeberg, and Deanna Longair, a representative from OregonSaves, Ascencus College Savings.

Check-in time is 11:45 a.m. and the program runs until 1 p.m. The cost, which includes a lunch, is $35 for chamber members and $40 for the general public. Reservations may be made by calling 503-472-6196.

Finance panel

The McMinnville Economic Development Partnership will present an interactive financial resources panel intended to highlight tools enabling businesses to “Get to the Money” on March 14 at the Chemeketa Community College Yamhill Valley Campus.

“One of the most common questions we get in our office is ‘What financial resources are available for my company?’” said MEDP executive director Jody Christensen. “This panel will help reveal the variety of programs throughout Oregon that can help companies and organizations access the tools they need to help their businesses grow.”

Cost is $35 and includes lunch. To register, visit McMinnvilleBusiness.com.

Main Street grants

Oregon Main Street is accepting applications from organizations interested in receiving assistance for downtown revitalization projects in 2018. They are due by March 2.

Several Yamhill County cities have worked with the program over the years, including McMinnville, Dayton, Newberg, Amity and Carlton. Overseen by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, it provides technical assistance for downtown revitalization groups working with public officials, business owners, architects and historic preservation experts.

It originated with the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Main Street Approach,” a planning template used by more than 2,200 cities in 40 states.

For additional information, visit oregonheritage.org and click on the Main Street page. For applications, e-mail sheri.stuart@oregon.gov or call 503-986-0679.

Ag Census

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is reminding farmers and ranchers that the deadline for the 2017 Census of Agriculture is one week away.

Producers may respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail by February 5. The online questionnaire offers new time-saving features.

The Census of Agriculture is the only NASS questionnaire mailed to every producer across the country and is conducted just once every five years. The Census provides a complete account of the industry, its changes and emerging trends. Census data are widely used, often relied on when developing farm policies.

For more information about the 2017 Census of Agriculture, visit AgCensus.usda.gov or call 1-800-727-9540.

David Bates is the News-Register’s business editor. He can be reached at dbates@newsregister.com or 503-687-1228.