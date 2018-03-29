By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • March 29, 2018 Tweet

Alleged Yamhill shooter opts for trial

Richard Mershon, charged with shooting Yamhill resident David Trivelpiece in the neck last November, will take his case to trial.

McMinnville attorney Rachel Bridges told Judge Ronald Stone of her client’s intention during a Tuesday morning status hearing in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

Deputy District Attorney Holly Winter, one of two prosecutors assigned to the case, said she expects the trial to last between seven and 10 days. She indicated the state plans to call several witnesses.

The state and the defense were unable to agree Tuesday on trial dates. Another status hearing to address that matter is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 3.

Stone is scheduled to preside over the trial, but it could be assigned to another judge, if a scheduling conflict occurs.

An initial settlement conference is also expected to take place in hopes of avoiding a trial. A date has not been set.

Mershon is lodged in jail without bail. He was handcuffed and wearing leg restraints for his Tuesday appearance.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, Mershon is also charged with three counts each of unlawful use of a firearm and menacing, one count each of first-degree assault with a firearm and fourth-degree assault, and two counts of harassment.

There are seven felony charges, many of which fall under Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

While Mershon was being transported to the hospital for what was described as a gunshot wound following the shooting, he repeatedly told medics, “I hope I killed that f-----,” according to court records.

Trivelpiece is married and the father of a young daughter. He was initially treated at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland for life-threatening injuries. He continues to recover.

According to a probable cause affidavit:

About 9 p.m. Friday, November 24, Yamhill police responded to a fight involving a firearm at Zippy’s Pizza, located at Maple (Highway 47) and First streets.

Mershon was a customer at Zippy’s Pizza. He began to drink, and based on employee and witness statements, appeared intoxicated.

Upon the business closing, two employees attempted to find Mershon a ride home as they believed he was too impaired to drive.

Danielle Keenan-Holverson, who was pregnant at the time, called upon Crystal Wisecarver to help get Mershon safely home.

He resisted their efforts after they walked him outside to his truck.

While Wisecarver was attempting to lift Mershon’s legs into the passenger side of the vehicle, he grabbed the back of her head and shoved it down into his crotch.

A man was sitting in his parked car next to Mershon’s truck and saw the two women struggling with him.

When he heard Mershon make sexual comments toward the women, he exited his vehicle to assist them. He asked for the keys to the defendant’s vehicle.

Mershon punched him, and they exchanged blows. Mershon also punched Keenan-Holverson, and she fell.

While Mershon and the man were on the ground, Mershon declared he was armed, and pulled a handgun from a holster. He aimed the gun at the man and fired one or two shots, missing him.

The women ran off, as did the man.

About the time Mershon fired, Trivelpiece and two other men were walking toward Zippy’s, heard the shots and learned a pregnant woman had been punched.

Trivelpiece ran to where Mershon was standing. MErshon fired his gun again, striking Trivelpiece in the neck with a round. He fell to the ground.

One of the two men who were with Trivelpiece tried to get Mershon to drop the gun, but he remained hostile and pointed the gun at the man.

Yamhill police officer Travis Van Cleave responded to the 911 call, arrived and saw Mereshon standing next to his vehicle, holding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his right hand.

“Male victim No. 2 (Trivelpiece) was lying motionless on the ground, directly next to where the suspect had been standing before turning around to address me,” Van Cleave wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Mershon began walking toward him, holding the firearm away from his right side. He was covered in blood. He was suffering from a wound to his hand that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

Van Cleave said Mershon “complied with my commands to drop the firearm, and then was placed into hand restraints.”

The firearm was secured and was found to be loaded with four rounds, three in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Van Cleave said he located Trivelpiece lying on the sidewalk in a semi-conscious state, having difficulty breathing but pleading for help. There were shell casings lying nearby.