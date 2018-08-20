Air-quality advisory in effect until Wednesday

Because of Northwest wildfires, breathing the air in Yamhill County could be unhealthy for people with sensitive respitory systems.

Those people are advised to stay indoors as much as possible under an air-quality advisory issued Monday afternoon by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The advisory, at this point, is in effect until noon Wednesday and covers most of northwest Oregon, including Yamhill County.

The warning also affects Benton, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook and Washington counties.

Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, according to the advisory.

Updates on air quality are available at the DEQ`s Air Quality Index at oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also accessible on smart phones.

The Oregon Smoke Blog (oregonsmoke.blogspot.com) also has an air-quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas and other resources.