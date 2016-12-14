1 hospitalized after assault at Polk County Jail

SALEM — Authorities say one inmate has been hospitalized after an assault at the Polk County Jail.

The Statesman Journal reports that 46-year-old Michael Gravelle, of Dallas, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday.

A probable cause statement says Ovid Lavoie, of Falls City, admitted that he punched and kicked Gravelle after getting upset about what was playing on television. Lavoie says he attacked Gravelle after the man spit at him and called him a rapist.

Lavoie was jailed following his arrest last year on sexual abuse and rape charges involving a victim under the age of 12. He was re-arrested on an assault charge after Monday's incident at the jail.

Gravelle has been serving a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

