Jeb Bladine, who was News-Register editor for 40 years, passed that mantle to his son, Ossie, in 2014. He continues as president and publisher of Oregon Lithoprint, Inc., dba News-Register Publishing Co., and continues writing his long-time weekly "Whatchamacolumn." See all his columns here.

A third-generation family owner, Jeb graduated from McMinnville High School in 1965 and from the University of Oregon in 1969. He was editor of the Milwaukie Review and publisher of the Sellwood Bee in Portland before returning to McMinnville and the News-Register in 1974.

Jeb’s community and professional activities have included leadership roles with the McMinnville and Oregon downtown associations; diverse civic and social service agencies; and the Oregon and National newspaper associations. He has earned journalism honors for news, opinions and community service, and community recognitions for public service and business development activities.

Jeb’s long-time golf and skiing interests eventually ended after a mid-1980s ski accident. His interests today include family activities, fishing, computers, photography and spectator sports.