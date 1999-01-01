ZIKA Virus in Yamhill County

Part of the health care intake these days revolves around travel. It first became prominent with Ebola virus. And now the concern, especially for pregnant women and their partners, is the Zika virus.

Zika Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes (not those found in Oregon) and by sharing bodily fluid (mainly sexual intercourse). While it causes minimal problems for adults infected, it can have devastating effects on a baby in utero – small head with underdeveloped brain being the most profound finding.

Pregnant women, or those thinking of becoming pregnant, and their partners, are advised not to travel to areas where transmitting mosquitoes live – Central and South America, Puerto Rico and southeastern USA. Potential exposure can be monitored with blood draws and ultrasound as screening tools. Amniocentesis may be needed to determine if the pregnancy has been affected.

If travel cannot be avoided, the use of insect repellants and protective clothing is key to minimizing the potential of mosquito bites. Vaccine development is an area of intense research but is not yet a reality. The providers at Women’s Health Care screen all pregnant women for potential risks to pregnancy. Please call us to schedule your appointment – 503/435-2020.

Paid Advertising Column By Kay E. Case, M.D.

Physician and Surgeon, Women's Health Care