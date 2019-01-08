Vintage News-Register

County Bridge Situation Not Too Bad — These Three Only Ones Closed : February 1, 1951. ##A sore spot with Brockwood Hill residents in McMinnvllle is this bridge, which once connected Brockwood Hill with Western Avenue. Closed some six months due to extremely weakened condition, residents see little hope for re-opening unless city and county can get together on its repair or replacement. City officials would like to see a fill in place of the bridge but contend they haven’t accepted the bridge from the county and are not responsible for its maintenance. County has no funds.

County Bridge Situation Not Too Bad — These Three Only Ones Closed : ##Completely dismantled is the Clair Reed Bridge, connecting Three Mile Lane with Lafayette. The county had to dismantle it when families living on the road insisted on using it despite its dangerous condition. County estimates it will cost some $25,000 to replace this bridge and the Dorsey Bridge pictured below. The county plans to either replace this with fill and culvert or shorten it considerably but can’t get at the work until spring.

County Bridge Situation Not Too Bad — These Three Only Ones Closed : ##Dorsey Bridge south of Dayton is a vital link between Webfoot area and Dayton-Salem highway but has been closed due to its weakened condition. Part of the planks have been lifted from center to prevent use. Note roadbed in foreground, weakened by seepage. This bridge will be considerably shortened when replaced. Bridge situation in the county is not as bleak as it was last summer when some 15 bridges in the county were out at one time.

January 10, 1965. ##Winners of the McMinnville Elks Youth Leadership Contest are presented savings bonds by Ron Eborall, left, Exalted Ruler, and Harold Lewis, program chairman. Winners are (l to r) Rich Jernstedt, first place boy; Jan Cellers, first place girl; Joyce Williams, second place girl; and Robert Doster, second place boy. The two first place winners now become contestants in the state contest.

January 18, 1951.## Sitting at home with no place to go. Oregon Motor Stages agent, Norman Evans scratched his head and wondered when the busses would “hit the road” when this picture was taken Friday. Busses were tied by strike at the Portland terminal which spread through wide Oregon area. Oregon Motor Stages resumed service Monday after two-day shutdown

January 6, 1965. ##New McMinnville Mayor Robert Johnson takes the oath of office administered by City Recorder John Teague while Councilman John Larson, City Attorney Eugene Marsh, and City Administrator Joe Dancer look on. One new councilman, Herschel Swanson, also took the Oath of office and assumed his seat on the council.